Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Stake Decreased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.88 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHT opened at $53.21 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a current ratio of 8.64. The stock has a market cap of $733.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

