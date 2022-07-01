Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) PT Lowered to GBX 210

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 219 ($2.69) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Tuesday.

SHED stock opened at GBX 161.50 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 174.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.76. Urban Logistics REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of £762.24 million and a PE ratio of 4.91.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

