Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) PT Lowered to GBX 210

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHEDGet Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 219 ($2.69) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Tuesday.

SHED stock opened at GBX 161.50 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 174.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.76. Urban Logistics REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of £762.24 million and a PE ratio of 4.91.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

