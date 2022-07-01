US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $48.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the third quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in US Ecology by 512.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in US Ecology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

