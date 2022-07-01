USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USAC stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $163.41 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -583.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 11.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 26,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners (Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

