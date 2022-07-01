USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 26,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

