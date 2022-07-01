UWM (NYSE:UWMC) vs. Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Financial Comparison

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UWM and Guild, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM 1 10 1 0 2.00 Guild 0 1 3 0 2.75

UWM presently has a consensus target price of $5.56, suggesting a potential upside of 57.06%. Guild has a consensus target price of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 50.88%. Given UWM’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UWM is more favorable than Guild.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.1% of UWM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Guild shares are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

UWM has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guild has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UWM and Guild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM 2.78% 13.31% 2.39% Guild 21.62% 19.18% 4.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UWM and Guild’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UWM $2.97 billion 0.11 $98.44 million $0.56 6.32 Guild $1.58 billion 0.39 $283.77 million $5.39 1.89

Guild has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UWM. Guild is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UWM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Guild beats UWM on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UWM (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

About Guild (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

