Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vacasa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of Vacasa stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $136,072.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,204,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,125.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

