Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $227.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.95. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

