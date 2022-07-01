Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Position Increased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

VSGX stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $65.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.