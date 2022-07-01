Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $176.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.90.

