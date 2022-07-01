Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Position Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,886.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 576,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,103,000 after buying an additional 565,126 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,789,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $217.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.12. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.10 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64.

