Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $188.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

