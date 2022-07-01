Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.12% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $152.35 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $138.30 and a 12 month high of $167.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.18.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

