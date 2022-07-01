Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTWRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $27.94 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

