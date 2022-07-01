VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VACNY opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $52.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 320 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VAT Group from CHF 380 to CHF 350 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded VAT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VAT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.00.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

