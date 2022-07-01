VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) PT Lowered to CHF 350

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from CHF 380 to CHF 350 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 320 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded VAT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $52.95.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

