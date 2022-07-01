VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

VECT opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. VectivBio has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VectivBio stock. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. VectivBio comprises 0.0% of Canaan Partners XI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Canaan Partners XI LLC owned about 0.11% of VectivBio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

