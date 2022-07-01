Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VEEV. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.68.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV opened at $198.04 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.97, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,306. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.