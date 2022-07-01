Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Mizuho

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

VTR stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,014,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ventas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,054,000 after acquiring an additional 780,870 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

