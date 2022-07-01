Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.40

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 7083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRE. Truist Financial cut their price target on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.27). Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 38.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

