Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.40

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 7083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRE. Truist Financial cut their price target on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01.
Veris Residential Company Profile (NYSE:VRE)
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
