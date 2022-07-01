Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,084 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $11,637,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $281.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.07. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $293.17.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.