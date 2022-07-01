Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Cut by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,522 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.61.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $281.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $293.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,637,690 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

