Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

VCTR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Victory Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

VCTR opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.36.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 38.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 39.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

