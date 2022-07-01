Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Price Down 6.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Victory Capital traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.95. 5,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 290,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. Analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

About Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.