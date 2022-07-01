VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Down 55.6% in June

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CIL stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.
