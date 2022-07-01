VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Down 55.6% in June

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CIL stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50.

Get VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 172.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 83,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.