VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the May 31st total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDC opened at $66.10 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
