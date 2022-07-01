VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the May 31st total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC opened at $66.10 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 142,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

