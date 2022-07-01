VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 61,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000.
Shares of CSA stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.94. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $71.47.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.