VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 61,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of CSA stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.94. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $71.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

