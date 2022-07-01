Vigil Neuroscience, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 6th (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience’s (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 6th. Vigil Neuroscience had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $98,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $18.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.09.
Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGL. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vigil Neuroscience (Get Rating)
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.