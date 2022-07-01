Vigil Neuroscience, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 6th (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience’s (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 6th. Vigil Neuroscience had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $98,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $18.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.09.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vigil Neuroscience news, Director Clay Thorp purchased 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $60,173.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,541,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,538.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 28,302 shares of company stock valued at $85,194 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGL. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vigil Neuroscience (Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.