Vinay Kumar Abrol Sells 21,074 Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 21,074 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.08), for a total transaction of £207,578.90 ($254,666.79).

Shares of LIO opened at GBX 913 ($11.20) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £592.86 million and a PE ratio of 931.63. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a one year low of GBX 896 ($10.99) and a one year high of GBX 2,560.05 ($31.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,051.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,387.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 50 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,850 ($22.70) to GBX 1,100 ($13.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

