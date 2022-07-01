Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $10.99. 1,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 52,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.20 and a current ratio of 16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 45.66% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 349,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $819,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,366,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,645 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,057,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.