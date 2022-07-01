Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Increased to GBX 190 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 245 ($3.01) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays raised shares of Virgin Money UK to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 245 ($3.01) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 220.33 ($2.70).

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 133.18 ($1.63) on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.19.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total value of £8,346.44 ($10,239.77).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

