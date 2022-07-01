Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Money UK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.67.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.