Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on V. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Visa from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.44.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $196.89 on Thursday. Visa has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.37 and its 200-day moving average is $211.86. The company has a market capitalization of $374.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.