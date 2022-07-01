Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $27.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.65%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 166,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $4,170,001.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and sold 4,383,255 shares valued at $112,730,782. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

