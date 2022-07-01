Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $6.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Vivint Smart Home traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 1225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 441,073 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 162,395 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $739.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $392.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

