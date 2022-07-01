Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $6.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Vivint Smart Home traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 1225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth about $2,855,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 441,073 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 35.6% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 81,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $739.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $392.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

