VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading Down 7.5% After Insider Selling

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) shares were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 12,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 768,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Specifically, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,050,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,844,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $94,830.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,752 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,770 shares of company stock worth $4,829,008 over the last three months.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZIO. Barrington Research decreased their target price on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 157,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 42,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 102,409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 573,233 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.