vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -1.41.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 177,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

