W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWW opened at $454.43 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $477.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.63. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

