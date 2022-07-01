Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Up 267.1% in June

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 267.1% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Wal-Mart de México has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

