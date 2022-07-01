Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96, RTT News reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WBA opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.