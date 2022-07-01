Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lifted by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

NYSE:WMT opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day moving average of $139.77. The company has a market capitalization of $333.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.