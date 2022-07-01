Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.5% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

