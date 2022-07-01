Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

WMT opened at $121.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $333.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

