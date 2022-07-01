Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Decreased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day moving average of $139.77. The company has a market capitalization of $333.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

