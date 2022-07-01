Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.19

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 232911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider David Leavy purchased 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $125,853.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,336.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 58,296 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $1,095,381.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,919.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 206,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

