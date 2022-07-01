Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Cowen

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WTS. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $122.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.83. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

