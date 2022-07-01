Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,845,000 after purchasing an additional 985,096 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $294.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

