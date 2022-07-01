Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $254,000 Position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

FVRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of FVRR opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.03. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $262.90.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiverr International (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.