Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $247,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.83. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

